Deputies looking for 2 people who stole ATM from Sacramento credit union

The ATM fell out of their pickup truck onto Watt Avenue as they were trying to drive away

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies need your help identifying the two people accused of stealing an ATM from a SAFE Credit Union Wednesday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, it happened around 6:15 a.m. at the location on Watt Avenue in North Highlands.

The release says one person was operating a forklift while the other person was driving a white pickup truck. The forklift operator knocked the ATM off its platform and the two loaded it onto the bed of the truck.

The ATM fell out of the truck onto Watt Avenue as they were driving away. Both people left the scene and have yet to be identified or arrested.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.

WATCH MORE: Two people use forklift to steal ATM from Sacramento credit union