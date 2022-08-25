Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happening Saturday

The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Escape to a different world without the travel headache this weekend at the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival.

One of the groups highlighting the city’s diversity is the Gokul Dance Academy. The dancers took ABC10 on a journey to India for a preview downtown just steps from the Tower Bridge.

Let the tempo of the traditional song and dance take you across the Atlantic to India. It happens every time 13-year-old Elizabeth starts dancing.

Her face says it all. With every expression, she really connects with each movement. Deeper than that, she connects to her Indian roots.

“We were born and raised here, so we don't necessarily get to really learn a lot about our own Indian culture. So, this is a way that we're able to connect to it and learn more about it. The best part of it is we get to do it with our friends,” explained Elizabeth Murikken.

The performers meet twice a week at Gokul Dance Academy. Their dance teacher said the traditional style of dance is a way of life felt spiritually and physically, and you don’t have to be Indian to get into it.

Gretel Elving is not of Indian heritage and picked up the dance almost three years ago.

“Oh, anyone can do it as long as you dedicate yourself to it. I'm 54. So, I took this on in my early 50s. With a lot of hard work in practice, it's been very rewarding,” Elving said.

The performance is just a taste of what the ladies will perform this weekend. The founder of Gokul Dance Academy, Seena Pillai, said there will be 20 dancers performing seven Indian dances.

“Some of it will be nice and fun, like pop music, but with classical steps and stuff, and so one will be the traditional one that you just saw,” said Pillai.

The ladies are so excited to perform and hope to inspire others to learn this style of dancing.

“I wish more people would discover this and realize how much fun it is, and it's great exercise,” said Elving.

“We really request everyone to be there. We would love all the encouragement that comes with a big audience,” said Pillai.

You can check out their performance, along with entertainers representing cultures from around the world including: Latin American, Native American, African, Polynesian, among many others.

There will also be an international food court and art show. The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival at District56 is happening this Saturday, Aug. 27.

