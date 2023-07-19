$450K Powerball ticket sold in South Lake Tahoe

While the jackpot ticket was sold in Los Angeles, a ticket that matched 5/5 numbers was sold in South Lake Tahoe.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — While it wasn't the big $1 billion jackpot, someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Lake Tahoe still has a reason to celebrate.

The ticket matched five out of five numbers, missing only the Powerball. while not a jackpot, it's still a $448,750 prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on South Lake Boulevard.

Meanwhile, over in Los Angeles, someone beat the one in 292.2 million odds after the $1 billion jackpot grew for months.

Wednesday's prize ranks as the game's third largest prize, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016. It's the seventh largest lottery win among all games.

Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years, or choose the smaller cash option. The cash option for Wednesday's drawing is $516.8 million.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/19/23?

The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, Powerball 24 and Power Play 2.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1 billion (est.) - July 19, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

