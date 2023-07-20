x
8 men arrested in undercover operation to prevent child sex crimes in Roseville

The men were booked into the South Placer County Jail on suspicion of attempting lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 and other charges.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Eight men were arrested after an undercover operation to prevent child sex crimes, the Roseville Police Department said Thursday.

The two-day operation was led by the police department with the help of its Crime Suppression Unit.

The men were booked into the South Placer County Jail on suspicion of attempting lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, arranging to meet with a minor for a lewd purpose and arriving at the meet location.

