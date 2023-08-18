8,000 fentanyl pills found in Placer County drug bust

About 8,000 fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of fentanyl powder, 34 grams of cocaine, 650 Xanax pills and 2.7 pounds of heroin were found in a home

Example video title will go here for this video

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of narcotics trafficking in Placer County, the California Department of Justice said Friday.

After one person was arrested in Roseville on Aug. 8, a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Special Services Unit executed a search warrant at the person's home in Placer County.

Investigators say a second person at the home tried to leave the area with narcotics in his possession and he was also arrested.

About 8,000 fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of fentanyl powder, 34 grams of cocaine, 650 Xanax pills, 2.7 pounds of heroin, 16.3 pounds of methamphetamine, two handguns and more than $57,000 was found in the home.

They face charges in Placer County including transportation of opiates, possession of firearms, conspiracy, as well as possession of opiates, cocaine and amphetamines for sale.

"California is safer today thanks to this collaborative effort between DOJ and our law enforcement partners,” said Attorney General Bonta in a statement. “Illicit drugs such as fentanyl can kill and have no place in our neighborhoods. Our ongoing efforts reflect our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Californians. I would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Placer County for their assistance and tireless work to keep our communities safe.”

More than 107,600 people died from overdoses in 2021 based on provisional data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. That's an increase of nearly 15% from 2020. Overdoses due to opioids increased from about 70,000 in 2020 to about 80,800 in 2021.

Overdoses due to synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, also increased in 2021 compared to 2020, according to the CDC.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to about 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Fentanyl is so dangerous because its potency is 50-100x stronger than morphine, according to the CDC.