6 people hurt in 4-vehicle accident along Jackson Road in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Six people were taken to the hospital after an accident along Jackson Road in Sacramento County.
According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the people hurt included five children. Officials described their injuries as ranging from minor to moderate. The other people involved in the accident said they weren't hurt and declined to be taken to the hospital.
It's not clear what led up to the crash, but the California Highway Patrol is investigating.
