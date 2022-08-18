Sacramento man and teen face hate crime enhancement in robberies of Asian women

Detectives say they found evidence the victims were targeted because of their race after the two men were arrested.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are now facing hate crime charges after a series of robberies earlier this year in the Stockton Boulevard corridor.

According to Sacramento Police, officers responded to robberies in April and May where Asian women leaving shopping centers were targeted. In the robberies, police say, the women were physically attacked and robbed of cash, jewelry, and other personal property.

Detectives investigated and identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Latravion McCockran and a 17-year-old. The teen was arrested in Berkeley on June 15, while Cockran was arrested in Sacramento on June 22.

Then, on Aug. 15, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office added a hate crime enhancement to their robbery charges. Detectives say they found evidence the victims were targeted because of their race but did not provide further details.

Anyone with information on the robberies can call dispatch at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

