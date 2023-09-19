'We are aware': California AG could investigate potential new city in Solano County

Attorney General Rob Bonta is the latest person to have questions about a group of Silicon Valley investors buying more than 50,000 acres of land.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The group of Silicon Valley investors buying thousands of acres of land in Solano County to create a new city have also purchased land in Sacramento County over the past three years, according to documents obtained by ABC10.

Now, California Attorney General Rob Bonta is the latest lawmaker asking questions.

The group's CEO, former Goldman Sachs trader Jan Sramek, has met with local legislators and city officials to explain the potential future of the more than 50,000 acres of land bought near Travis AFB and throughout Solano County.

Sacramento and Solano County assessor documents show Flannery Associates owns at least two pieces of land along River Road near Rio Vista in Sacramento County, and they were bought between 2021-23.

Several lawmakers say they're not convinced the California Forever project is set in stone.

Gov. Gavin Newsom weighed in about it during a meeting last week, saying the group wasn’t starting off on the right foot with him due the lack of transparency.

“I’ll be candid with you. They started a little behind in my book because of the fact that they left so much intrigue and so many questions, so there’s a lot more doubt now and a lot less trust,” he said.

Bonta is now asking questions since some of the land in the controversial purchases surrounds Travis AFB in Fairfield.

“We’d like to know the what, the why, the impacts, of course it’s always an interest to us to make sure things are happening consistent with and conformance with and compliance with the law,” said Bonta.

He says he's glad the project not only has the public's interest, but also lawmakers due to the security concerns of having a new city and/or unknown buyers owning land directly around one of the busiest Air Force bases in the U.S.

“I think this is going to get fully vetted and we will have a fuller understanding over time with what exactly is happening with the goals, what is the desired outcomes and be able to provide a fuller assessment and evaluation that can guide any potential action after that,” said Bonta.

As for any additional information about what Bonta and his office will do? That's pending.

“We too are interested, I’ll leave it at that. We don’t comment on potential or pending investigations but you asked if we are aware, and we are aware,” said Bonta.

ABC10 has requested to meet with Flannery Associates LLC for more than a month. We were told they're focusing on visiting lawmakers and will get back to us soon.

Newsom's office says the governor is in New York for Climate Week and was unable to confirm if a meeting was set up between himself and Flannery Associates officials.