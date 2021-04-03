California city believed 1st in US to ban new gas stations

Petaluma hopes to become carbon neutral by 2030.

PETALUMA, Calif. — A Northern California city has become what is believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb emissions.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday to prohibit the creation, expansion, reconstruction and relocation of gas stations.

It encourages owners to transition to stations that serve electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The city of 58,000 people 40 miles north of San Francisco hopes to become carbon neutral by 2030. Petaluma has 16 gas stations, with one more expected to be built because it was approved before the vote.