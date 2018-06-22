SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California fish and wildlife officials are recommending that a cat-sized, weasel-like animal found in forests along the state's northern coast be listed as endangered.

A report released on Thursday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife says the Humboldt marten faces the risk of extinction from habitat loss and other factors and deserves protection under the state's endangered species act.

The department's recommendation now goes to the state fish and game commission, which is expected to make a decision about the marten in August.

The animal has fur that can be yellowish or dark brown, a long, sleek body and bushy tail. It typically weighs between roughly 1 and 3 pounds.

The California population is estimated to number fewer than 200 after decades of trapping and forest clearing.

