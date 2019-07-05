SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Before we break down what you can't do behind the wheel, we should probably take a look at what minors must do in order to be eligible for a driver license in the first place.

Minor Driver License Requirements:

Be at least 16 years old

Prove you have completed driver education and driver training

Have had a California instruction permit (or if you've recently moved, instruction permit from another state) for at least six months

50 hours of supervised driving practice (10 of which must be night driving) and provide parent or guardian signatures on your instruction permit to certify

Pay the application fee (nonrefundable, but good for 12 months). If all requirements are not met within 12 months, the application is no longer valid and you must reapply.

Pass knowledge tests - if you fail the knowledge test three times, the application is no longer valid and you must reapply

Pass the driving test (within 3 attempts)

NO-NOS:

DO NOT drive between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in the first 12 months

DO NOT drive with passengers under 20 years old

DO NOT use a cellphone or other "wireless, electronic communication device" while driving.

DO NOT use any hands-free devices while driving.

Below are several exceptions the DMV lists on its website - like when it's OK to use a phone while driving.

EXCEPTIONS

So you can't drive between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the first year unless there's no reasonable transportation for your needs. If you qualify for any of the below, you must have a signed note. Medical necessity: Note must be signed by a doctor & explain the cause, and end date. School/ School-authorized activities: Note must be signed by a principal, dean, or designee of school and include reason and date that this will end. Employment: Note must be signed by an employer and include when will end. Immediate need of family member: Note must be signed by parent or guardian and include reason and when need to drive will end. Emancipated minor: No documentation needed, but you must declare yourself emancipated by completing form DL 11 when you apply for the permit.

Remember, no passengers under 20 UNLESS you're accompanied by a California-licensed parent/ guardian or a driver over 25 years old.

you're accompanied by a California-licensed parent/ guardian or a driver over 25 years old. Hands-free devices are a no-no UNLESS you're making a call for emergency services

That was a lot of information!

