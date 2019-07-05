SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Before we break down what you can't do behind the wheel, we should probably take a look at what minors must do in order to be eligible for a driver license in the first place.
Minor Driver License Requirements:
- Be at least 16 years old
- Prove you have completed driver education and driver training
- Have had a California instruction permit (or if you've recently moved, instruction permit from another state) for at least six months
- 50 hours of supervised driving practice (10 of which must be night driving) and provide parent or guardian signatures on your instruction permit to certify
- Pay the application fee (nonrefundable, but good for 12 months). If all requirements are not met within 12 months, the application is no longer valid and you must reapply.
- Pass knowledge tests - if you fail the knowledge test three times, the application is no longer valid and you must reapply
- Pass the driving test (within 3 attempts)
NO-NOS:
- DO NOT drive between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in the first 12 months
- DO NOT drive with passengers under 20 years old
- DO NOT use a cellphone or other "wireless, electronic communication device" while driving.
- DO NOT use any hands-free devices while driving.
Below are several exceptions the DMV lists on its website - like when it's OK to use a phone while driving.
EXCEPTIONS
- So you can't drive between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the first year unless there's no reasonable transportation for your needs. If you qualify for any of the below, you must have a signed note.
- Medical necessity: Note must be signed by a doctor & explain the cause, and end date.
- School/ School-authorized activities: Note must be signed by a principal, dean, or designee of school and include reason and date that this will end.
- Employment: Note must be signed by an employer and include when will end.
- Immediate need of family member: Note must be signed by parent or guardian and include reason and when need to drive will end.
- Emancipated minor: No documentation needed, but you must declare yourself emancipated by completing form DL 11 when you apply for the permit.
- Remember, no passengers under 20 UNLESS you're accompanied by a California-licensed parent/ guardian or a driver over 25 years old.
- Hands-free devices are a no-no UNLESS you're making a call for emergency services
