Body found in Sacramento river following the discovery of missing person’s vehicle

CLARKSBURG, Calif — The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says a body has been found in the Sacramento River a day after a missing person’s vehicle located in Clarksburg.
"A two-day collaborative search effort from multiple agencies resulted in the subject being found unfortunately deceased in the Sacramento River," law enforcement wrote in a Facebook post.
Law enforcement hasn't identified the person but said "no foul play is suspected" and that the family of the person has been made aware.
This is a developing story.
