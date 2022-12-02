Body found in Sacramento river following the discovery of missing person’s vehicle

Law enforcement believes there was no foul play regarding the incident.

CLARKSBURG, Calif — The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says a body has been found in the Sacramento River a day after a missing person’s vehicle located in Clarksburg.

"A two-day collaborative search effort from multiple agencies resulted in the subject being found unfortunately deceased in the Sacramento River," law enforcement wrote in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement hasn't identified the person but said "no foul play is suspected" and that the family of the person has been made aware.

