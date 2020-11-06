California counties can let these businesses reopen Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California counties can reopen a broad range of businesses starting Friday under new state guidance that marks the broadest relaxation of the state's stay-at-home order yet.
Across the board, businesses are expected to provide workers with face coverings, ramp up cleaning protocols and make it easier for people to stay 6 feet apart.
Businesses that can open with county approval include: Hotels, movie theaters, bars and wineries, mini golf courses, day camps, museums and zoos.
Concert venues, live theater, night clubs, theme parks and indoor playgrounds are among the businesses that still can't reopen.
For more information, click HERE.
RELATED:
- California OKs movie theaters to reopen with limited seats
- 'We want to work' | Nail salons struggle to stay afloat in California's reopening plan
- Disneyland may reopen on July 17
- Placer County clears bars, schools, more for next phase of reopening
- Stanislaus County greenlights reopening for 12 sectors, including bars, schools, gyms
- California school reopening guidelines include continuing online learning
- Most areas of Yosemite National Park set to reopen on June 11
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter