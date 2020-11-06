California counties can let these businesses reopen Friday

It's the broadest relaxation of California's stay-at-home order to date.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California counties can reopen a broad range of businesses starting Friday under new state guidance that marks the broadest relaxation of the state's stay-at-home order yet.

Across the board, businesses are expected to provide workers with face coverings, ramp up cleaning protocols and make it easier for people to stay 6 feet apart.

Businesses that can open with county approval include: Hotels, movie theaters, bars and wineries, mini golf courses, day camps, museums and zoos.

Concert venues, live theater, night clubs, theme parks and indoor playgrounds are among the businesses that still can't reopen.

