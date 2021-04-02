California court rejects lawsuit challenging ride-share vote

The court Wednesday declined to hear the case brought by drivers and unions who had opposed the ballot measure.

LOS ANGELES — The California Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the ballot measure that kept app-based ride-hailing and delivery drivers independent contractors instead of employees eligible for benefits and job protections.

The court Wednesday declined to hear the case brought by drivers and unions who had opposed the measure. Proposition 22 passed in November with 58% support and shielded companies like Uber and Lyft from a new state labor law.

Some drivers sued last month, saying it was unconstitutional because it limits the power of the Legislature and excludes drivers from being eligible for workers' compensation.

