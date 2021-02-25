Remembering the Californians who lost their lives to COVID-19

California has hit the grim milestone of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths. Family and friends shared their memories of the loved ones behind those numbers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California's coronavirus death toll has topped 50,000 as Los Angeles County updated its count using backlogged records. The state hit the 40,000 mark on Jan. 30. But its COVID-19 infection and death rates have begun to taper off. The new figures come days after the U.S. recorded a half-million deaths from the pandemic.

Many people across the Sacramento region have lost loved ones due to the deadly virus. These people are more than just a number to many in the community. On ABC10's Facebook page, we asked family and friends to share their memories of lost loved ones.

These are a few of those stories:

Michelle Dueñas-Soto remembers her dad, who died on Aug. 2, 2020. She remembers how he was the best BBQer and loved being with his family.

Judy Arcala remembers her dad Jaime who she says was determined to come home for Christmas. He passed away on Dec. 9, 2020.

Kris Houser lost his wife, who was a hospice care consultant. He remembers how she would always make sure no one was left out from family activities.

Silvia Alvarado Nishimoto lost her husband Stan on July 31, 2020. "He was my soulmate," she said about him. "I miss him more every day."

Gina Corpuz Connolly lost her sister Corinne. She said she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the same day they lost their mom to Alzheimer's.

Monica Talani works in a senior living center and says that this has been one of the hardest years of her career. In a three-week span, they lost ten residents.

These are just a few of the stories of the 50,000 lives lost to COVID-19. To read about others, click on the link below to see the other stories and the faces behind the numbers.