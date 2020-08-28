California leaders reach deal on eviction protections

The bill would ban evictions for tenants who have not been able to pay their rent because of the coronavirus between the months of March and August.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement on a bill to temporarily protect people from evictions. Newsom announced the agreement on Friday.

The bill would ban evictions for tenants who have not been able to pay their rent because of the coronavirus between the months of March and August. Tenants would have to sign a document saying they have a financial hardship because of the virus.

The protections would continue beyond August if tenants can pay at least 25% of their cumulatively owed rent between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31. Evictions could resume on Feb. 1.

For more details click HERE.

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

► Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: 9 California big city mayors supporting new bill protecting tenants from eviction