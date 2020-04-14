SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's insurance commissioner has ordered some companies to refund premiums for March and April as the need for many consumers decreases because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday's order includes insurance premiums paid for workers compensation, medical malpractice and private and commercial auto policies. Insurance companies set rates based on risk.
But risk has changed because of the coronavirus. For auto insurance, fewer cars are on the road and that reduces collisions.
RELATED: Coronavirus Resources: A guide to help you and your family
"With Californians driving fewer miles and many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, consumers need relief from premiums that no longer reflect their present-day risk of accident or loss," said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.
Lara said the order will put money back in people's pockets when they need it most. The order could be extended if closures continue. (To read the full bulletin, click here.)
The order requires insurance companies to issue a "premium credit, reduction, return of premium, or other appropriate premium adjustment" before August 2020.
The order comes after Lara requested a 60-day grace period for people to pay their premiums so they aren't canceled because of nonpayment during the pandemic.
A representative from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association has not yet responded to Lara's order.
"I applaud efforts made by insurance companies to date that have offered grace periods and flexibility to consumers and businesses during this national emergency," Lara said. "We must do more to help our hard-working families and small businesses."
