New executive order from Newsom focuses on career technical schools

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It just became easier and quicker to enter the work force after high school, and it's all part of an executive order Governor Gavin Newsom signed Thursday.

The order will also decrease the need for a four-year degree for many jobs in California.

Culinary arts and construction are just some of the examples of career technical programs in the Washington School District in West Sacramento. Students that graduate can enter the work force immediately with certifications.

Governor Newson says this is the future of the work force for California.

“They are able to imagine their future in a way they never had before because of the commitment that’s being made here,” said Newsom.

The executive order also breaks down barriers for jobs with the state. Last year, 169 jobs were reclassified by the state, and it was decided a four-year college degree was no longer needed.

“Well over half the job classifications in the state of California don’t require a four-year degree,” said Newsom.

For those that do want to pursue higher education, the new executive order will help increase dual enrollment in high school for credits in college.

Students are on the fast track to graduate high school with anywhere from 30 to 60 transfer credits. Some already with an associate’s degree.

State Superintendent for Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hopes this will lead to more teachers entering the work force.

“Some $900 billion that flow through our thousand school districts to support our career technical education. California like most states have work force shortages in almost every single sector so this gives us the opportunity to use our pathways to propel our students into the workforce,” said Thurmond.

Other industries that will be targeted by this new executive order include green energy, health care sectors and all trades.

The executive order requires a master plan to be created by Oct. 1, 2024. They also require public progress reports on the work being done to advance the career technical educational programs.

