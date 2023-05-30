Feather Alert issued for at-risk missing woman out of Humboldt County

The alert was issued for Humboldt, Trinity and Sacramento counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol issued a Feather Alert for Humboldt, Mendocino and Sacramento counties to help locate an at-risk missing woman.

CHP issued the alert for Cassandra Miller. She was last seen May 10 in the city of Loleta in Humboldt County.

Police say she is possibly on foot and wearing a black Bear River tribal hooded sweatshirt.

Miller is described as 33 years old, 5'4" and 210 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She's a tribal affiliate of the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria.

Police are asking people to call 911 if anyone sees her.

The Feather Alert is a resource for law enforcement to investigate the suspicious of unexplainable disappearance of an indigenous person.

FEATHER ALERT - Humboldt, Mendocino, Trinity, and Sacramento Counties

Last seen: Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria@HumCoSO

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/VPDG0iJ7UP — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 30, 2023

WATCH ALSO: