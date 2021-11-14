Kaiser Permanente worker strike | Here's what you need to know

Kaiser said they're bargaining in good faith with the Guild for Professional Pharmacists and Local 39 Operating Engineers.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A one-week pharmacist strike could see Kaiser Permanente temporarily close their outpatient pharmacies.

The strike is being put on by the Guild for Professional Pharmacists and comes amid bargaining negotiations between Kaiser and the labor union.

If the strike happens, they'd also be joined by Local 39, another labor union comprised of Kaiser’s stationary and biomedical engineers. Local 39 has been picketing for nearly two months amid their own negotiations.

In the event of a strike, Kaiser is expecting impacts, so here's what to know.

What's going on?

In the simplest terms, some unions are in the midst of negotiations with Kaiser regarding their contracts. While news of a tentative agreement was reached on Saturday, that was for a particular labor group, the Alliance of Health Care Unions.

Negotiations with the Guild for Professional Pharmacists and engineers are separate from that agreement and are still ongoing. The pharmacist union could strike from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22 and be joined on the picket lines by Local 39, who is already on strike.

24-hour "sympathy strikes" were also announced by Kaiser nurses in support of Local 39, according to the California Nurses Association. These are expected to start on Nov. 19 at 7 a.m. Locations in Manteca, Modesto, Roseville, Sacramento, and Vacaville are part of the sympathy strikes. According to Kaiser Permanente, SEIU-UHW Local 20 and Local 29 are expected to to have their sympathy strikes on Nov. 18, and the union that represents Kaiser's mental health professionals (NUHW) also announced a one-day strike for Friday, November 19.

What does this mean for patients and the pharmacy?

In a message to patients, Kaiser said they would temporarily close their outpatients pharmacy from Nov. 15 to the morning of Nov. 22. The mail delivery service will remain open.

"We have prepared thoroughly to care for our patients in the event of a strike. We are working diligently to reduce the impact," Kaiser Permanente said in a statement to ABC10. "During the strike, care will be provided by experienced physicians covering additional roles and clinical staff, with the support of trained and qualified contingency staff.

If a prescription is urgently needed, staff will provide direction on how people can fill their prescription at a retail pharmacy. In the message to patients, Kaiser said there's no cost for Medi-Cal members, and that, for other members, the usual cost share for in-network pharmacy services will apply. Hospital pharmacies for inpatient care and critical infusion services will still be operating.

The strike could also impact lab and radiology services. Kaiser encouraged people to schedule an appointment if they need the services between Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

Their emergency department will be operating, but Kaiser is expecting wait times during the strike.

"We understand that access to care and every appointment can be critical to a patient and their family and we are sorry that this situation is causing concerns for some patients. We want to assure our patients that we have not and would not ever postpone any urgent or emergency care, or critical medical appointments," Kaiser said.

Who's on strike?

As of Sunday, the Guild of Professional Pharmacists and Local 39 engineers are expected to be on strike. Kaiser said they'd have to reach a deal by 3 a.m. Monday to avert the strike with pharmacists.

"We are continuing to bargain in good faith with the Guild for Professional Pharmacists and Local 39 Operating Engineers and hope to reach agreements very soon," Kaiser said in part in a statement.

The pharmacists union represents about 1,200 pharmacists in Northern California and Local 39 represents about 600 engineers in Northern California.

"We believe the bargaining table is the best place to resolve issues – we are confident we will reach agreement with the Pharmacy Guild and Local 39 quickly and look forward to welcoming our valued staff back to work," Kaiser said.

For more information, visit KP.org.

