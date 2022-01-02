'Bridge the gap' Art curator partners with Latino community to showcase low riders

It's one of the nation's largest collections under one roof

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It began with a welcoming ceremony, a Mayan ritual blessing and then they came — hundreds of lowriders from all over California and all points of America to pay tribute to the dozens of lowriders on exhibit inside.

Husband and wife low rider enthusiasts, builders and promoters Carlos and Shavala Rodriguez had a dream and the lowrider exhibit is that dream realized.

"It's important because, if we didn’t pass it on to our kids, it just would have never come back," Carlos Rodriguez said.

Shavala Rodriguez said she appreciates the California Auto Museum, and its efforts to make the exhibit important.

"This is to show that we can come into a museum like this that really hasn’t had a lot of exposure to the lowrider community and do exactly what we wanted — bridge the gap and make the history and importance accessible to all people," Shavala Rodriguez said.

They partnered with nationally recognized local artist Brent Patton, without whom, they say the exhibit wouldn't have happened. In fact, he curated each car personally.

Patton said its great that the Latin culture and art within the showcase is represented.

"Not only on the art and textures you see within the theme of each car, but also on the walls and everywhere you look within the exhibit," Patton said.

"It’s just it’s so extensive, and it's beautiful. It means so much to me that people can come here and see what we love about it. It’s a passion, a subculture, and a lifestyle that we are just obsessed with," Patton said. "It’s really great to see people come down here and enjoy our obsession."