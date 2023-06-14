Migrants bussed from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls 'despicable stunt'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the migrants were sent to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants.

LOS ANGELES — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the migrants were sent to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants.

The news was revealed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Twitter.

"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," said Governor Abbott in a statement. "Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden's border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

Texas just dropped off the 1st bus of migrants in Los Angeles.



Small Texas border towns remain overrun & overwhelmed because Biden refuses to secure the border.



LA is a city migrants seek to go to, particularly now its leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary status. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 14, 2023

Officials said the migrants were dropped of at L.A. Union Station Wednesday evening.

Forty-two people, including some children, were dropped off at Union Station around 4 p.m. and were being cared for by city agencies and charitable organizations, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León’s office said. Their country of origin wasn't immediately known.

Mayor Karen Bass said she had instructed city departments to prepare to accept migrants from out of state, after GOP governors began sending asylum-seekers to Democratic states in recent months.

“This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us," Bass said in a statement. “Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives."

The move from Texas comes after Florida revealed its role in transporting two planes of migrants from the southern border to Sacramento earlier this month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a statement last Wednesday on why his administration made that decision.

"The reality is, I think the border should be closed. I don't think we should have any of this. But if there's a policy to have an open border, then I think the sanctuary jurisdiction should be the ones who have to bear that. We're not a sanctuary in Florida, and yes, we know people want to come. So the more we can divert before we even get there is good for our state," said DeSantis.

The migrants in Los Angeles were receiving help at St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church near downtown. The Los Angeles Fire Department said shortly after 5 p.m. that it received a “medical need” request for a number of people at the church. Those people’s medical condition was not immediately known.

