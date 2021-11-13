Have you seen these men? | Law enforcement say the men have been missing since Nov. 6

The Gridley Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are looking for two men reported missing since Nov. 6.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men, both in their 20s, have been missing for over a week and the Gridley Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in the area are asking for help locating them. Police say the men were traveling from Alabama to California.

The Gridley Police Department said in a Facebook post Ladexter Pelt and John Dubose Jr. were reported missing on Nov. 6. Gridley police, along with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, the Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office have been working together to trace the men's last steps before going missing.

According to police, on Nov. 7 cellphones belonging to the men were discovered. This prompted law enforcement to request information from cellphone providers. Police also followed up on where and who found the phones, and with the help of Sutter County deputies, police talked with a hunter who found one of the phones — which belonged to Dubose — in the Sutter Bypass Wildlife Area near the town of Nicolaus. The next day, law enforcement searched the area but didn't find any additional information as to where the men are.

On Nov. 9, police received information from the cell phone provider of the phone belonging to Ladexter. The information put the men's location in Sacramento. Law enforcement followed up on the information searching the area around the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel near Business 80 and Madison Avenue. But law enforcement found nothing there to further their investigation.

The next day, Nov. 10, GPD got Surveillance video from Sacramento County deputies with the Airpot Burau that showed both men get into a dark blue sedan and left the Sacramento airport. That video was dated Nov. 4 at just after 11 a.m.

Police said the men flew from Alabama to California on Nov. 4. Law enforcement said no one heard from the man since Nov. 5 and they reported the men missing on Nov. 6. Police said their last known location was around the city of Gridley.

Moving forward police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information on where Dubose or Pelt may be is asked to call Detective Mike Mitchell or Officer Adam Reusser at 530-846-5670.

Read the full police press release here with further details.

