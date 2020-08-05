Now showing: Mother Nature's wildflowers near Angels Camp

Don't worry if you missed Mother Nature's beautiful display, because the wildflower light show will continue into the fall.

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. — In the foothills surrounding Angels Camp, and just about any Gold Country community, is an abundance of wildflowers. Mother Nature's annual light show features all the colors of the spectrum and an amazing variety of beauty.

Although it's the later half of the show, there are still Purple Lupines, Mariposa Lilies, Paintbrushes and the Caterpillar Phacelia, which look like... well, a caterpillar.

Jennifer Neale, a professor of Natural Resources and Biology at American River College in Sacramento, teaches a course on wildflowers and has studied them for 30 years.

"No matter where you're hold up, there's something blooming," said Neale. "In the foothills and a little higher up slope these days or in the coast ranges they're getting some fantastic wildflowers."

Don't worry if you missed Mother Nature's beautiful display, because the wildflower light show will continue into the fall.

"Later on, when all of us can move more freely, you know you can follow the wildflower blooms up the Sierra Nevada," Neale said. "And in the summer they'll be incredible flowers up in the higher elevations even in September in the Alpines things are in full peak."

