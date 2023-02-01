Newsom to announce new efforts for California gun control legislation

The announcement comes after mass shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland in recent weeks.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce new efforts for gun safety legislation Wednesday.

Attorney General Rob Bonta, state Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), and other legislative leaders along with gun safety advocates are set to discuss new efforts at 11 a.m.

This comes after several recent back-to-back mass shootings in the state in January.

Three mass shootings in California in a matter of days.

Monterey Park: 11 killed

Half Moon Bay: seven killed

Oakland: one killed, seven more shot

Following the shootings, dozens of California lawmakers started calling for more gun legislation while also acknowledging that the state has the strictest gun laws in the country, which they say are working.

"California's led the way, we lead the nation," said Newsom. "We know gun safety saves lives, period. Full stop."

While California leads the nation on gun legislation, Attorney General Rob Bonta said previously that doesn't make the state immune to gun violence.

“No single act... can stop all gun violence. There's a series of many actions and initiatives and policies and laws that can help reduce it,” Bonta said previously.

When the state does try to pass more gun control measures, there's often fought back in court.

“We've been in an ongoing fight with those who resist and push back and undermine the common sense gun laws that save lives. And that's happening now in our courts," Bonta said previously.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as one where at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

