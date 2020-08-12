Placerville police facing backlash after alleged white supremacist group poses in front of patrol car at toy drive

Videos surfaced of a group of people in Proud Boys hoodies with one of the department's patrol cars over the weekend.

Last weekend, Dec. 5 and 6, the police department supported the Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive, collecting toys and helping with traffic safety. The department said in a Facebook post that it was not a city of Placerville or Placerville Police Department event.

At some point during the event, a group of alleged Proud Boys took a photo with a patrol car while flashing a hate sign. When the photos surfaced, the department said they were not affiliated with the group and said "neither the City of Placerville nor the Placerville Police Department invited, associated with or supports this organization. We were there to support the Toys for Tots Program."

The department added that, "a group with a political agenda" took the photo as the event was ending.

"We want to assure our Community, no officer from the Placerville Police Department was involved with this group or the photograph taken. It is unfortunate some chose to use the Toys for Tots event to push a personal or political agenda. This event was about supporting the kids in our community," the department said in the post.

But not all community members are happy with the police department's response, commenting on the post to disavow white supremacy and the Proud Boys.

Community activist group EMPACT wrote a response to Placerville Police's post on Instagram saying, "Unfortunately for you, we aren’t dumb. Nor does your 'politically correct' statement ease our hearts and make us feel any safer than we already didn’t feel. You allowed your Proud Boys to come into your space that you claim was innocent in intent, and pose with your officers. Your officers weren’t under distress nor did they appear to be forced into that setting."

