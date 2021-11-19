x
California

California leaders react to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he went from his home in Antioch, Ill., to Kenosha, Wis., after businesses in the city were ransacked and burned over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer.

He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over police violence against Black people in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.

Social media reaction

Almost immediately once the verdict was announced, social media flooded with reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. Below is reactions from leaders in California in no particular order.

The Sacramento Homeless Union tweeted, "No Justice, no peace."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted in part, "America today: you can break the law, carry around weapons built for a military, shoot and kill people, and get away with it."

"Gavin Newsom is already attacking the Rittenhouse jury,"  California Legislator Kevin Kiley said on Twitter. "Ordinary citizens reaching a decision based on evidence and the law goes against everything he stands for."

California Sen. Lena Gonzalez tweeted in part, "Shameful."

California Assemblymember Alex Lee took to Twitter saying, "This is American: rewarding and upholding white supremacy."

Former Mayor of Stockton Michael Tubbs on Twitter said in part, "White supremacy  knows no logic and respects no law but white supremacy by any means necessary."

This article may be updated periodically throughout the day with more reactions from California leaders.

