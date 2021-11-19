California leaders react to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he went from his home in Antioch, Ill., to Kenosha, Wis., after businesses in the city were ransacked and burned over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer.

He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over police violence against Black people in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.

Social media reaction

Almost immediately once the verdict was announced, social media flooded with reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. Below is reactions from leaders in California in no particular order.

The Sacramento Homeless Union tweeted, "No Justice, no peace."

No justice no peace. ..... — Sacramento Homeless Union (@shomelessunion) November 19, 2021

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted in part, "America today: you can break the law, carry around weapons built for a military, shoot and kill people, and get away with it."

America today: you can break the law, carry around weapons built for a military, shoot and kill people, and get away with it.



That’s the message we’ve just sent to armed vigilantes across the nation. https://t.co/yiVLN2v718 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2021

"Gavin Newsom is already attacking the Rittenhouse jury," California Legislator Kevin Kiley said on Twitter. "Ordinary citizens reaching a decision based on evidence and the law goes against everything he stands for."

Gavin Newsom is already attacking the Rittenhouse jury. Ordinary citizens reaching a decision based on evidence and the law goes against everything he stands for. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 19, 2021

California Sen. Lena Gonzalez tweeted in part, "Shameful."

Shameful. A prime example of how America & our unequal justice system incentivize gun violence… https://t.co/8q1TBCDZ07 — Lena Gonzalez (@SenGonzalez_33) November 19, 2021

California Assemblymember Alex Lee took to Twitter saying, "This is American: rewarding and upholding white supremacy."

This is America: rewarding and upholding white supremacy https://t.co/BaHdBtzNa8 — Alex Lee 李天明 (@alex_lee) November 19, 2021

Former Mayor of Stockton Michael Tubbs on Twitter said in part, "White supremacy knows no logic and respects no law but white supremacy by any means necessary."

white supremacy knows no logic and respects no law but white supremacy by any means necessary. You can't negotiate with it, you can't reform it, you have to dismantle it. — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) November 19, 2021

This article may be updated periodically throughout the day with more reactions from California leaders.

