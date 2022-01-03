San Diego lawmaker announces resignation from State Assembly to lead labor organization

Four-time State Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez announced her decision to leave the legislature to become the California Labor Federation union leader.

SAN DIEGO — After more than eight years working alongside other lawmakers in California's State Legislature, Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez said on Monday she will be stepping down from her official government role.

The California Labor Federation released a statement saying Gonzalez intends to resign on Wednesday to join the federation of labor unions. She is expected to succeed outgoing chief officer Art Pulaski in July.

STATEMENT: Lorena Gonzalez will join @CaliforniaLabor

Her long history w/the labor movement combined with her legislative record of relentlessly championing the rights & protections of workers perfectly positions her to build on success led by the Federation & affiliated unions. pic.twitter.com/PaJeZOyztc — California Labor Federation (@CaliforniaLabor) January 3, 2022

Why she's leaving

With outgoing leader Pulaski overseeing the federation of labor unions since 1996, he said on Monday that no person other than Gonzalez is more qualified and committed to the advocacy of working people.

"Assemblymember Gonzales lives and breathes union values every day," Pulaski said. "We couldn't be more excited for Gonzalez' return to the labor movement."

The California Democrat once served as secretary of the treasury and CEO of the San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council.

Later as an assemblymember, Gonzalez advocated for a minimum wage raise, expanded paid sick leave and other worker-related issues.

I just announced my resignation from the State Assembly so that I can accept a job with the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO in preparation for becoming its leader in July. This move will allow me to continue my life’s commitment to serve & empower working Californians. — Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 3, 2022

"We did a lot. But, the only way to truly change the lives of working Californians is to empower them at work. No law is ever as powerful as a union contract," she tweeted on Monday. "So, now, I will simply continue my service by singularly focusing on strengthening the labor movement. Thank you."

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9