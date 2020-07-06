Santa Cruz deputy killed, 2 other officers shot in ambush

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller of the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office was shot and killed Saturday after he was ambushed by a suspect.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz. A second deputy was injured, and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in his hand. Hart said the suspect, Steven Carrillo, 38, was shot during the arrest and is being treated at the hospital.

Hart said police were ambushed with explosives and gunfire when they approached Carillo's home.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, Gutzwiller is survived by his wife and children. He was a, "courageous, intelligent, sensitive and a caring man."

“Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family,” Sheriff Jim Hart said in the Facebook post. “He was the kind of person we all hope to be. Today, we lost a hero. We are grateful to have known him and we mourn with his family.”

