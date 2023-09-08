x
California

Sen. Dianne Feinstein briefly hospitalized after 'minor fall'

"All of her scans were clear and she returned home,” a spokesperson from her office said in a statement.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is at home after a hospital visit following a fall, according to her office.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home,” a spokesperson from her office said in a statement.

The long-serving California senator was the first woman to serve as president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in the 1970s and the first female mayor of San Francisco.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024. Several Democrats have already entered the race to replace her.

