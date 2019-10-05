Tati Westbrook and James Charles. If you follow the make-up community on YouTube at all then you have probably heard of the two influencers and know they have been close friends for years. Charles even did Westbrook's make up for her wedding and the two have been making appearances together for years. However, a new video posted by Westbrook on Friday shows that friendship may have come to an end.

Now if you have no idea who we are talking about, let's break it down.

Tati Westbrook and James Charles are both popular YouTubers in the make-up community, often called "influencers." Their channels mostly consist of product reviews and tutorials. Westbrook has a fairly strong following of about 5.9 million followers but it doesn't compare to Charles' massive following of more than 16 million.

The name James Charles may sound familiar. The 19-year-old was in the national spotlight after CoverGirl named him the first male CoverGirl in 2016 when he was just 17.

Westbrook, also known by her YouTube handle GlamLifeGuru, is also the founder and CEO of the vitamin company HALO.

Both YouTubers have been involved in individual scandals, but to tell all of them would take far too long, so let's get into what is happening right now.

So, what happened between James Charles and Tati and why is everyone tweeting about it?!

During Coachella 2019, James Charles made an Instagram story post promoting SugarBear Hair. A vitamin company. While you may think that that isn't a big deal, it was to Tati who felt the post was a betrayal to her company, HALO.

Not long after posting the video, Tati posted to her Instagram crying about betrayal but never specifically mentions James Charles name.

James went on to apologize, posting on his Instagram:

"I want to publicly apologize to my close friend Tati. She has been like a mother to me since my first days in this industry and has given me more love, support, resources, and advice than I could ever ask for."

That was the last that had been said about the "betrayal" until Friday when Tati posted a video titled "Bye Sister." For those who do not know, "Sister" is the term that James Charles uses for himself as well as his followers.

In the 43+ minute video, 37-year-old Tati shows clips of her and James Charles from previous videos before showing clips of fellow Beauty YouTuber Gabriel Zamora calling her out for crying publicly instead of just going to "sit on the internet and talk about then."

Tati appears on camera to tell her side of the story. In the video's description, Tati calls the post "the hardest video I've ever had to make."

Tati says this isn't anything new within the beauty community. "This is typical behavior if you go and hang out with a group of influencers."

The video got an immediate reaction on Twitter.

Since Tati posted her video, James Charles has lost more than 250,000+ followers, according to the website Social Blade. Meanwhile, Tati's following has grown by more than 200,000 followers, according to the same site.

You can watch Tati's full video here:

James Charles has yet to respond to Tati's video, but the internet is waiting in intense anticipation.

