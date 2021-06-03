x
Even vaccinated California workers may have to keep masks on

California workplace regulators are considering ending mask rules if every employee in a room has been fully vaccinated.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California workplace regulators are considering ending mask rules if every employee in a room has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. 

But the rules being considered Thursday frustrate business groups because they set a higher standard than the state plans to soon adopt for social settings. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can skip face coverings and distancing in virtually all situations. California is set to follow that recommendation starting June 15. 

But the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board’s staff says conditions are different among workers, who should remain masked unless everyone else in their workspace also is vaccinated.

