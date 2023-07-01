California's gas tax is going up again on July 1. Here's why

While some claim drivers won’t notice, others say every penny counts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices are set to increase this weekend by three cents. The state’s gas tax goes up every July to adjust for inflation and help pay for the roads, and the latest increase puts it to around 58 cents per gallon.

Back in 2010, California drivers were paying 18 cents a gallon in the excise gas tax. It’s gradually increased throughout the years.

“We do have relatively high taxes in California in order to have freeways. The freeways aren't really free. They're funded by taxes, and the gas tax is the way we fund them,” said Consumer Watchdog president Jamie Court.

Court says drivers won’t really notice the three-cent difference.

“I think last year we noticed when we saw gas prices go up by like $1, literally in a matter of three weeks during the summer. Three cents isn't going to matter, particularly when it's funding the roads and the upkeep of the roads rather than funding the coffers of the oil refiners,” he said.

Republican Assemblymember Laurie Davies disagrees. She said she tried one final time to get lawmakers to suspend it Tuesday "to give Californians a break from being taxed to death.”

It’s the latest attempt in a multi-year effort. Last year’s effort to suspend the gas tax had bipartisan support from a group of lawmakers — part of the Problem Solvers Caucus.

“Once again, though, it just wouldn't push through. It’s kind of mind blowing to me when we know how people are hurting,” said Davies.

Top Democrats said there was no guarantee suspending the gas tax would result in lower costs at the pump.

As of Wednesday, June 28, Californians are paying an average of $4.83 per gallon, according to AAA.

“The danger on gas prices is they could go up suddenly. I mean, we could have something that happens in July or August, and we can see these gas price spikes again. That's going to be a real test of the California Energy Commission and the new powers it has… how it deals with it, there will be a test at some point,” said Court.

He’s referring to the new law Governor Gavin Newsom advocated for that went into effect this week requiring oil refiners to be more transparent with their efforts and when they’re doing maintenance. It allows the state’s energy commission to punish oil companies if they’re found to be profiting too much.

The excise gas tax isn’t the only tax drivers pay for at the pump. They also pay 23 cents a gallon for California’s cap-and-trade program to lower greenhouse gas emissions, as well as 18 cents for the state’s low-carbon fuel program.

