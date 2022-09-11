Stanislaus County man killed in apparent murder-suicide

Investigators say it appears the two men knew each other, but the motive is unclear right now.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Saturday in Ceres.

According to a news release, deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Redwood Road for a report of a shooting. On their way to the scene, deputies were told another gunshot wound victim at the same address.

Upon arrival, they found the bodies of 20-year-old resident Benjamin McGuire and 51-year-old Damon Banks. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The release says evidence suggests Banks went to McGuire’s home and shot him before shooting and killing himself. Investigators say it appears the two men knew each other, but the motive for the deadly shooting is ‘unclear.’

Anyone with information can call Det. Summerton at 209-525-7032.

