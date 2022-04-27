CHP officer shot on San Diego freeway in serious but stable condition, suspect in custody

The shooting on Interstate 8 near the I-805 interchange was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to San Diego police.

SAN DIEGO — A California Highway Patrol officer was shot early Wednesday evening on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, while he was investigating a traffic collision, according a press briefing held Wednesday night by Captain Michael Harris, California Highway Patrol Border Division, Special Services Unit.

The shooting near the I-805 interchange was reported around 6:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department, prompting Interstate 8 to be shut down in both directions in that area.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital and according to the press briefing the officer is in serious, but stable condition.

The CHP officer who was shot is an eight-year veteran of the force and was investigating a traffic collision at the time. During a struggle with a pedestrian, police officials said the officer was shot in the right thigh by a single gunshot.

A suspect was in custody within minutes of the shooting according to CHP, and there is no threat to the public. Highway Patrol said Good Samaritans got out of their cars and held the suspect at the scene so he could be arrested by officers. The suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old man and resident of San Diego.

During the briefing, Captain Harris said that the CHP was deeply grateful for the other agencies that arrived on the scene and assisted the injured officer.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, all lanes of I-8 are back open following the investigation.

The next update planned on the shooting is expected Thursday morning.