New Citrus Heights Surgery Center connects more residents to health services

Mercy San Juan Medical Center's President Michael Korpiel said at a Tuesday news conference the surgery center would be taking its first patients this week.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A new surgery center opened Tuesday in Citrus Heights, and physicians will begin seeing patients this week.

"It will feature three operating rooms, three treatment bays and 11 unit beds for patients who are undergoing same-day surgery," Mercy San Juan Medical Center President Michael Korpiel said during a news conference. "When fully operational, the surgery center is expected to have 70 physicians working at this facility."

City officials said the $13 million project — initially approved by Citrus Heights officials in 2018 in partnership with Dignity Health — is also set to provide a wide range of outpatient surgical services.

During Tuesday's grand opening ceremony, medical staff and city officials toured the new 16,000-foot center to assess the facility's completion.

"Taking the tour back there reminded me of seeing my father in surgery at Fort Ord," Citrus Heights Mayor Porsche Middleton said. "Having something here in Citrus Heights where people are so connected to local hospitals, it's vital and important."

Some of the services the surgical center is set to provide includes:

General surgery

Otolaryngology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Podiatry

For gastroenterologist Dr. Kuldip Sandhu, the project was close to his heart as he witnessed its development, and setbacks because of the pandemic and later a supply chain shortage. He said patients in Citrus Heights can now get the surgery they need closer to home.

"For our gastroenterology patients, we didn't have an outpatient facility next to San Juan — now we have a brand new facility where we can serve our patients," Sandhu said.