Not everyone is happy about talks of the nearly century old Sacramento Zoo moving to a new location. On Wednesday, zoo officials told ABC 10 that could be one option as the aging facility is faced with an estimated $128 million in renovation costs.

Folks outside the zoo in Land Park had mixed reactions to the idea many questions. Those against a move say they like its current location because it’s in a family-friendly area. Many families walk to the nearby kid-centric and affordable amusement parks like Funderland and Fairytale Town.

Those in favor of the move say they like the idea if a new zoo would be better for the animals and if the zoo could bring in new animals. The current zoo does not have its own parking lot. Advocates say they would like if a new location had a parking lot or garage.

However, zoo-goers still had many questions about the proposal: How much would cost to build a new zoo? Where would it be built? Would there be nearby parks and other amenities? Where would the money come from to build it?

Those questions remain up in the air as zoo officials have just started looking into the idea of moving the location.

