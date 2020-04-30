Concerts in the Park going virtual every Friday night in May

The concert series has been a summer staple for the last 28 years in Sacramento. Starting this week several local DJs will bring the music to you on Instagram Live.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On a typical Friday night in the summer, Cesar Chavez Plaza in Downtown Sacramento would be filled with several local food vendors and thousands of people enjoying live music. But as California continues to battle the spread of COVID-19, Concerts in the Park will be from the comfort of your home.

The virtual summer series kicks off on Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. Every Friday night in May, you can groove to sets from some of Sacramento's most popular DJs on Instagram Live. This year's line up features DJ Lady Kate and DJ Eddie Z who have entertained crowds at Kings games for years. DJ Robbie Metcalf, a Sacramento native and entrepreneur, said his goal is to bring the city together one song at a time.

"It's one of my favorite things just because it hits so many different people," Metcalf said. "You got the people my age, young millennials, the hipsters and the hype beasts of downtown like me. Then you have the families and then you have Kenny the Dancing Man. I love the melting pot of Downtown Sacramento."

Concerts in the park has attracted tens of thousands of people during its run in the heart of the city, including Kings star Marvin Bagley III who made a surprise appearance at the event after being drafted by Sacramento in 2018.

"It's like our hometown hero event," Metcalf said. "There's always an element of local, which is really cool."

Concerts in the Park also showcases several Sacramento food and beverage vendors, so if you want to bring the full experience to your home on Friday nights, support your favorite local restaurant by ordering takeout or delivery before tapping into the DJ set.

