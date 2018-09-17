KXTV AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2018 SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “KXTV AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2018 Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of California who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KXTV (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., American Airlines, Inc., dick clark promotions and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12 p.m. (P.T.) on September 17, 2018 and end at 11:59 p.m. (P.T.) on September 23, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter the Sweepstakes by visiting Sponsor’s web page at website (http://www.abc10.com/AMA18), liking the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/abc10), by completing all of the required information (name, address, and email address), and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . On or about September 24, 2018, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . The Grand Prize is a trip to Los Angeles, CA for Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”) to the 2018 American Music Awards (“Trip”). Trip includes: two (2) fan pit passes (winner and guest will be able to walk the carpet before it opens and experience arrivals firsthand in the red carpet fan pit) plus show tickets for Winner and Guest to the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 (“Event”); Roundtrip Coach Class air transportation for two (2) on American Airlines or its “Airline Associates” (American Eagle or the American Connection® carrier) for travel between the closest city to the Winner’s residence served by American Airlines or its Airline Associates and Los Angeles, CA; double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (2) nights (one room, room rate, taxes and resort fee only); and funds in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100) for transportation to and from the airport in Los Angeles, CA.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize is three thousand dollars ($3,000). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between stated ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Sponsor has the right in its sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Grand Prize Winner’s place of residence.

Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsors’ agent, on a carrier of Sponsors’ choice. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Sponsors have the right in their sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsors will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates.

Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the trip. Sponsors are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsors deem necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance .

Grand Prize Winner will be notified on or about September 24, 2018 at the email address and/or phone number provided on his or her entry form. Winner and Guest must be able to travel October 8, 2018 – October 10, 2018, or the Prize will be forfeited. Winner must respond to such notification within 24 hours. Failure of winner to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, Winner must either respond to Sponsor’s notification with a valid shipping address for delivery of prize, and/or personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 400 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818 within four (4) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays). A valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Person traveling guest of the Grand Prize Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Sponsor may require. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, TEGNA Inc., Facebook, American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., American Airlines, Inc., and dick clark productions, inc. from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of the 2018 American Music Awards including, but not limited to, scheduling, delays or cancellations.

Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsors’ control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event are subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. If Winner chooses to attend the Event with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors’ Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . The “KXTV American Music Awards 2018 Sweepstakes” is sponsored by KXTV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after September 24, 2018) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), “KXTV American Music Awards 2018 Sweepstakes”, 400 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Tori Burnie at 916-321-3434, tburnie@abc10.com

© 2018 KXTV