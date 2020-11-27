'A good deed that saved that man's life': Teen pulls unconscious man out of burning car overnight

The 17-year-old was traveling with his family when they saw the burning car on the highway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The heroic actions of a quick thinking teenager saved a man's life this morning by pulling him out of a burning vehicle.

Corpus Christi police say 17-yea- old Edward or Teddy Herrera reportedly ran over and pulled an unconscious man out from behind the wheel of that vehicle just before it blew up.

A drive home from a Thanksgiving dinner in Rockport ended up saving the life of a man just before his car went up in flames.

It was just after 2 a.m. on Friday when a one car accident happened along Highway 181 between Portland and Corpus Christi.

While other cars passed by the scene, Herrera, along with his mom and girlfriend, did what they were supposed to do and stopped to render aid.

While Teddy's mom called 911, her son checked inside the car to see if anyone was there. He spotted the driver passed out and slumped across the front seat. Then, the Ray High School junior said he had to act quickly because the car had caught fire.

"I tried waking him up and I tried to get him to realize he was in an accident and he just wouldn't wake up," Herrera said. "Then, the car really starting to catch on fire and it was starting to get really smoky and so I decided it's now or never and I just carried him and picked him up and got him out of harms way."

Herrera said the car eventually became totally engulfed in flames. Paramedics, police and firemen arrived on the scene quickly.

Herrera said paramedics told him the man looked fine and everyone at the scene praised him for doing such a heroic deed.