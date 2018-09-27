DAVIS, Calif. — Statistics show that 33 percent of undergraduate students in UC Davis in the Fall 2017 semester were considered Asian or Pacific Islander.

Many students who fall in that category believe it's deeper than that.

"My people are resilient, creative, and brilliant at what we do," said Katherine Nasol. "I just love the warmth of my community."

Nasol is an incoming cultural studies PhD student. She is also a proud first-generation Filipina-American, which is why she is so honored to help launch the start of a UC-wide Filipino-American studies program and a center at her campus in Davis. It will be called the Bulosan Center.

"About 6,000 Filipino citizens leave the country every day," said Nasol,

Nasol's parents met while working in Kuwait and eventually moved to the United States. Nasol was born here.

"There is a critical mass of Filipino students here at UC Davis," said Nasol. "And across the country [that are] craving a center [for Filipino Studies]."

Nasol will be working under Dr. Robyn Rodriguez, the Department Chair of Asian-American Studies at UC Davis. Nasol gives a lot of the credit for the center to Dr. Rodriguez. She said it is the first physical college center in the country.

"I'm just one of her many students helping run the symposium [this weekend]," said Nasol. "[I'll also be working on] sustainability, helping form the center to last for generations to come."

Nasol said there are three goals: Research with and for the Filipino community, implementing an education curriculum for students as young as Kindergarten, and advocacy for change.

"We're envisioning the center to be a part of our Asian-American studies department [and] be a space where we can have an undergrad and grad research conference every year," said Nasol.

The launch is this Saturday and will include a symposium from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. A benefit dinner starts at 6 p.m.

