Yolo County has highest COVID-19 testing rate in California, says health officer

It's the beginning of 2022, and it feels like we’ve been here before as a new coronavirus variant, #Omicron, rapidly spreads through the population. We have more knowledge about the virus and new tools such as vaccines and treatments that we didn’t have this time last year – but we also have a new and highly infectious variant. Join the conversation and ask your questions to our guest experts on this episode of #UCDavisLIVE: Update on the Pandemic and Omicron Joining us to discuss the state of the pandemic are two experts: - As Public Health Officer for Yolo County, Dr Aimee Sisson has been leading local efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic. She was previously Public Health Officer for Placer County and served as a Public Health Medical Officer at the California Department of Public Health for over 10 years. - Lorena Garcia is a Professor of Epidemiology at the UC Davis School of Medicine and Chair of the Graduate Group in Epidemiology. Her research focuses on health disparities and social determinants of health.