DC Mayor asks Dept. of Homeland Security to adjust security plans for Inauguration Day

Mayor Bowser wants DHS to cancel and deny all public gathering permits submitted for Jan. 11 to Jan. 24.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the Department of Homeland Security to cancel and deny demonstration permits and adjust its security plans for Inauguration Day following violent riots on Capitol Hill the day Congress certified Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Due to concerns of continued threats at the nation's capital, Bowser sent a letter to Acting Secretary Chad Wolf Sunday afternoon detailing a different approach and enhanced plan to security measures on the day of Inauguration.

"We believe strongly that the 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 20 will require a very different approach than previous inaugurations given the chaos, injury, and death experienced at the United States Capitol during the insurrection," Bowser stated in a letter addressed to Acting Secretary Wolf.

Bowser is asking that DHS cancel public gathering permits for the next two weeks stating that it will be essential, "...in ensuring the constitutional transfer of power and our nation's capital in the days leading up to it."

Bowser is also calling on federal officials to allow more time for local and federal agencies to prepare for the event. She is asking that they schedule preparations from Monday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 24 instead of the three days they currently had planned for Jan.19 to Jan. 21. The mayor's suggested measures also include getting Congress approval to extend the security perimeter to areas around the U.S. Capitol grounds.

The District has requested that the president declare a Pre-emergency Disaster Declaration ahead of Inauguration Day in the event the city needs expedited assistance to accommodate preparations efforts.

The city is also asking federal officials to deploy a security plan that will ensure that all federal property in the city is protected so that D.C. Police can focus on protecting the community.

Read the full letter below:

D.C. is encouraging Americans to participate in the inauguration virtually and to not come to the nation's capital. Bowser said it is an effort to make sure the events on January 6 do not happen again.