x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wesley Whalen: New York man identified in Heavenly Mountain ski resort death

The sheriff's office said the cause of death isn't currently known, and that the autopsy results are still pending.

More Videos

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after an incident at Heavenly Mountain Resort Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Wesley Whalen, 46 of New York. 

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region.

Officials haven't said what the incident was that happened on the mountain. 

Heavenly Mountain said their ski patrol responded to an expert trail near Roundabout, and Whalen was eventually pronounced dead at the California Lodge Base Area and taken to the county coroner.

The sheriff's office said the cause of death isn't currently known, and that the autopsy results are still pending.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

Foresthill woman, 80, dies in 'weather-related incident'

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out