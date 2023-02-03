Wesley Whalen: New York man identified in Heavenly Mountain ski resort death

The sheriff's office said the cause of death isn't currently known, and that the autopsy results are still pending.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after an incident at Heavenly Mountain Resort Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Wesley Whalen, 46 of New York.

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region.

Officials haven't said what the incident was that happened on the mountain.

Heavenly Mountain said their ski patrol responded to an expert trail near Roundabout, and Whalen was eventually pronounced dead at the California Lodge Base Area and taken to the county coroner.

The sheriff's office said the cause of death isn't currently known, and that the autopsy results are still pending.

