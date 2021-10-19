Hundreds attend vigil in El Dorado Hills for Deputy Austin Ramsey

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Ramsey died from an apparent suicide on October 14. He was 25-years-old.

EL DORADO HILLS, California — In 25 years, Deputy Austin Ramsey touched many lives. Many of those people attended a candlelight vigil Tuesday night in El Dorado Hills with their own story about the dedicated deputy, brother, son and veteran.

In the pain and grief of losing Deputy Ramsey, they preferred to keep the stories close to their hearts.

Hundreds gathered for a vigil at the painted rocks in El Dorado Hills of El Dorado Hills Boulevard to show their support and share condolences to those who knew him most.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 14, deputies found Ramsey dead at his home from an apparent suicide.

The agency said they activated their Peer Support, Thrive, and Chaplain program to help provide resources to those impacted by the devastating loss of Ramsey.

His younger brother Coleton shared pictures with ABC10 and said Austin Ramsey was his role model and hero.

Austin was 25 years old, he served in Afghanistan and he was a former Army Ranger and combat veteran.

He was also a loving son, wonderful brother and devoted friend to many. He had recently started his law enforcement career and was following in his father's footsteps.

According to Stop Solider Suicide, "Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for post-9/11 veterans, accounting for 22.3% of all deaths."

Ramsey's badge number D1994 will be surrounded by the words 'Rest in Peace' and will remain on this rock for the time being as hundreds remember his life and legacy.

A GoFundMe was established to help Ramsey's family with funeral costs. The fund was established by Thrive with 10-35 organization established in 2011. The organization's website says, "The mission of the organization is to promote the well-being of all Sheriff Office members and their families."

