Developer set to work on new proposal for Roseville Industrial Park site

Now referred to as the Phillip Road site, Panattoni Development is reimagining what the project will look like after the Roseville Industrial Park was scrapped.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A developer who previously proposed the Roseville Industrial Park is set to start working on a new proposal for the site after doing community outreach over the summer.

Now referred to as the Phillip Road site, Panattoni Development is reimagining what the project will look like taking into account community feedback, Roseville's economic development goals and the feasibility of the project.

"We are starting from scratch on planning the Phillip Road site as the previous application has been shelved," Panattoni Development said on its website.

The previous proposal was for an industrial park that could have included up to 15 buildings, totaling 2,430,000 square feet. The proposal for the industrial site was paused after community members expressed concerns about the previous plan for the 183-acre site.

Abbie Wertheim, a development manager at Panattoni Development, said nearly 200 people attended the community meetings over the summer. There were 12 meetings, four for Sun City residents.

In those meetings, people discussed possible uses for the site. Some of the ideas included a hospital and medical offices, a business park, hotels, research and development, and a post office among other ideas. People can still propose new uses for the site as nothing is set in stone.

Moving forward, Wertheim said they "scrapped" the industrial site proposal and will be working to create a new one.

"We're going to take some time and digest what we heard during the summer," Wertheim said.

Wertheim said the earliest timeline for a new proposal would be December, but it's more likely in early 2024.

Find more information about the outcomes at the community meetings or the site HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: Neighbors in West Roseville aim to stop a proposed industrial park