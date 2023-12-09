Effective Black Parenting Program is back at Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District

The Effective Black Parenting Program is returning to the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. The class aims to help parents who are raising Black children.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Tuesday is the first day of class for the Effective Black Parenting Program at the Fairfield-Suisun Adult School. Dr. Genea Brice is one of the teachers and explains what people can expect coming to class.

“The parents, the guardians, they themselves don’t have to be of African-American decent. It is those who are caring for African-American children because there are quite frankly some unique challenges characteristic of our culture,” said Brice.

The Effective Black Parenting Program was introduced to the school district by members of the Tri-City NAACP. The core values of the program are productive family communication, healthy African-American identity, extended family values, and child growth and development.

“Some things that harken back to the abhorrent practice of American slavery but also there are times when we as a culture are so busy trying to make it that we don’t make time to communicate,” said Brice.

Although Brice says the class has been met with great positivity, there have also been many challenges.

“I was met with a few people who would say, 'I don’t like the name of that course, why is it effective Black parenting? Why isn’t it just effective parenting?' or 'What are they trying to say that I can’t parent my child?'” said Brice.

Caregivers of all ages and walks of life are welcome to take the class and bring their children along, too.

Brice says she has one mission starting this school year...

“Throughout the course I ask, 'How are the children?' If we can say getting better, then I’ve done my job," she said.

