El Dorado County Irrigation District asks people to conserve water amid weather events

The district says water coming into the treatment plants contains ash and mud from the Caldor Fire burn scar, making it more difficult to treat and distribute it.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) is asking customers, including those in Placerville, to stop all non-essential water usage.

They say water coming into the water treatment plants is very cloudy because its full of ash and mud from the Caldor Fire burn scar. It makes it harder to treat the water and as such reduces the volume of water the district can send into its distribution system.

Customers minimizing water usage lowers the potential for the water system to run out of water or experience low water pressure.

Ways you can cut water usage include not running your dishwasher or washing machine, not washing your car, and stopping outdoor irrigation.

The El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) will notify customers when the conservation request ends.

