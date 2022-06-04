Elk Grove man shot and killed in San Jose, police say

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office confirmed 23-year-old Tommy Chac of Elk Grove suffered at least one gunshot wound and died.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove man was killed in San Jose over the weekend, the city's fifth homicide of the year.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office confirmed to ABC10 the man found dead was 23-year-old Elk Grove resident Tommy Chac.

After officers responded to a call of a person down along the 1900 block of Aborn Road in San Jose, police say they found an man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the motive and circumstances are still under investigation and no suspect has been identified.