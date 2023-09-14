Elk Grove to reconsider Oak Rose affordable housing project for city's historic district

The 67-unit housing project could provide affordable housing for people at risk of homelessness. It would be located in the city's historic district.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — With negotiations surrounding a proposed affordable housing project in Elk Grove's historic district at a standstill, city officials say they're set to reconsider the project.

The Oak Rose Apartments project was denied by the city council in July 2022. It's a 67-unit permanent supportive housing project, providing affordable housing for people at risk of homelessness.

By October, a lawsuit was filed by applicants of the project; California's attorney general would file a lawsuit in May. Both lawsuits were vying for a court order that would get the project approved.

According to the City of Elk Grove, efforts to negotiate with alternative sites and possible incentives were unsuccessful. Considering all the factors at hand, including the risks of costs of litigation, city staff is bringing the project back to the city council to be considered again.

Staff anticipates recommending the project for approval. If approved, the City said the issues surrounding the pending lawsuits could be narrowed to attorney's fees, costs and damages.

“Elk Grove maintains its commitment to providing housing for all,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. “The City Council has approved other projects that include permanent supportive housing units and continues to fund and operate a range of options designed to prevent, respond to, and end homelessness.”

